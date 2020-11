Cloud9 confirma oficialmente la salida de Nisqy de su equipo de la LCS

We wouldn't have been able to win another LCS title this past year without your leadership and guidance. Thank you for everything you've done for Cloud9, and we wish you the best!



Farewell, Kardeşim @Nisqylol💙



Watch: https://t.co/wSe9SJ1V8l

Read more: https://t.co/w9FMJzcqnx pic.twitter.com/AvzoWcxB4B