2 dos 3 melhores jogadores do PvP de WoW são banidos pela Blizzard

Can't believe we actually ended this season on 3655!

We ended as the highest rated 3v3 team to ever exist in WoW History. Also my girlfriend @Emmiht went from 2200 to 2700 cr & getting her first Gladiator today! She has been playing PvP for only 1 season & already 2.7 in 2s & 3s! pic.twitter.com/EJScFbIZQj