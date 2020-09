A nova operação do Rainbow Six Siege, Shadow Legacy, chega silenciosamente

🛠Scheduled Maintenance🛠



There will be some maintenance today.



PC: 9:00 EDT/13:00 UTC

XB1: 10:00 EDT/14:00 UTC

PS4: 11:00 EDT/15:00 UTC

Downtime: 1 Hour Per Platform.



There will be data repackaging with this maintenance, so there will be a larger than usual download size.