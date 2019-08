Todos os resultados e 8 primeiros colocados em cada jogo da Evo 2019

Full Tournament Live ► https://www.twitch.tv/evo Bracket ► https://smash.gg/tournament/evo-2019/events/dragon-ball-fighterz/overview Schedule ► https://dbfzworldtour.com/schedule/ Cool Replays Send It Over Here ► YourFightReplays@gmail.com Disclaimer The videos are to educate the viewers on how to improve their own gameplay and teaches the viewers on combos and tricks that are used at the highest level of competition.