Se habría filtrado un video de prueba de League of Legends: Wild Rift

Coming 2020 to Android, iOS, and consoles! Skillful outplays. Brilliant maneuvers. The occasional throw. Welcome to Wild Rift! Find out more: https://wildrift.leagueoflegends.com A NEW RIFT Dive into the same competitive 5v5 gameplay you expect from League of Legends on PC, but totally rebuilt from the ground up for new platforms! League of Legends: Wild Rift features 15-18 minute matches, an intuitive twin-stick control scheme, and a brand new map to explore.