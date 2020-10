Los elevadores por gravedad de Apex Legends se activarían la próxima semana

This is all the places you will be able to get/use the Gravity life +the Challenges



Device 1

KC =Airbase and Repulsor Station

WE =Refinery and Skyhook



Device 2

KC =The Cage and Watchtower North

WE =Train Yard and Sorting Factory



Device 3

KC =Artillery Battery

WE =Fragment West pic.twitter.com/9TrFEHqgBm