La canción «GIANTS», de True Damage, tuvo 1,5 millones de visitas en YouTube a pocas horas de su estreno

We’re wide awake now. Listen to True Damage’s debut single «GIANTS,» as seen at Worlds 2019. Formed by K/DA’s rapper Akali (SOYEON of (G)I-DLE), True Damage is a virtual hip-hop group that fuses the raw vocal talents of Ekko (Thutmose, Duckwrth), Senna (Keke Palmer), and Qiyana (Becky G) with Yasuo’s signature production in a cutting-edge collaboration.