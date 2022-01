Nueva campeona support de League of Legends se habría filtrado en el set 6.5 de TFT

''Renata'' was datamined from a game called 金铲铲之战 which is a chinese mobile version of TFT. They got their own skin line and everything and they might do the same thing with champions now. But what for some reason https://t.co/P2fOaYx84M is private.https://t.co/r4qBbdqdYt pic.twitter.com/PmrDsbmCZy