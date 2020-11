Golden Guardians se despide de toda su plantilla de 2020

This year was an incredible year for Golden Guardians thanks to the hard work from our LCS roster: @htzr, @closerlol, @Damonte, @VictorHuang, and @huhi



Thank you all for a memorable year and we wish you all the best on your next venture!



🔗 https://t.co/cQGuDxcPK2 pic.twitter.com/B8sQRHrCOA