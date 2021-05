100 Thieves revela su nuevo equipo amateur de League of Legends con Gamsu, exjugador de Fnatic

We're excited to announce the starting roster for our 100 Thieves Next LoL program moving into Summer 2021.



Top: @GamsuLoL

Jungle: @ChadJungleLoL

Mid: @youngmidlol

ADC: @InstincttLoL

Support: @busioclol



Look out for them as they take on Challengers Uprising next week! #100T pic.twitter.com/binx5l1OPd