Nintendo fará Indie World Showcase em 15 de dezembro

Ring in the holidays with a new #IndieWorld Showcase on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. PT!



Tune in for roughly 15 minutes of updates and new announcements on indie games coming to #NintendoSwitch from our global partners.



Watch it here: https://t.co/N3Dhh3zIU8 pic.twitter.com/X7k2M6Ke0V