Quando começa a Temporada 3 de Call of Duty: Mobile?

🌸 Tokyo Escape!

🆕 The new season is approaching and will be loaded with new weapons, operators, and more!



💥 Hidora Kai - The Boss

👩 Zero - Escape

💨 Spectre - Ninja

⚔ Takeo - Sensei



3️⃣ Season 3 is launching in #CODMobile on 4/16 @ 5PM PT! pic.twitter.com/iWnEmKs1xN