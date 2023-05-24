Zelda sleuths discover new Tears of the Kingdom duplication glitch that even your grandma could do

Zelda fans are hard at work trying to break apart Tears of the Kingdom with duplication glitches to make the most of resource management before Nintendo swoops in and patches them out.

After initially finding a method that uses arrows to duplicate items, the Reddit sleuths found a far easier and more gratifying method to duplicate items on May 21 that even your grandmother could pull off. So you should have no trouble performing it yourself to stock up on all those essential items.

How does the glider duplication glitch work in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

The new glitch requires a specific setup to work and during our own testing had some issues where items despawn if you try to spawn in too many at a time.

To set up the glitch, make sure you have items in your inventory that have a max capacity of one. These can be anywhere in your item slots.

Now take the item you want to duplicate and drop everything you own of it so that it’s the last item in your inventory bag. If you want to duplicate Diamonds, for instance, drop every diamond you own and pick them back up.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Then find a small area where you can jump into the air and glide. As soon as you glide, open your inventory, hold the item that has a capacity of one, and then four of the items you want to dupe. Exit the menu and re-enter it quickly and you will notice you dropped all the items on the ground but they still exist in your inventory. Rinse and repeat until you have a hoard of items on the ground waiting to pick up.

But there’s a max drop rate, so if you keep dropping items, some of them will despawn and be lost to time. So try to do the glitch in bulks of 20 if you can. It’s tedious, but that’s the price you pay for cheating.

About the author