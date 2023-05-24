Where to find Dondons in Tears of the Kingdom

Dondons are just one of the new wildlife additions in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. These gentle giants can only be found in one part of the map, and aside from being cute creatures to visit, these beasts actually can serve a very important purpose.

Making rupees in Tears of the Kingdom is both an essential and often difficult task. Aside from selling all your belongings and completing quests, there are other ways to get rupees relatively quickly. One way to get plenty of rupees through a reliable method is by feeding Dondons.

In order to use these hulking rhino-like creatures to make your personal fortune, you will first need to know where to go and what to bring them. If you are looking for Dondons in Tears of the Kingdom, here is what you can do.

How to find Dondons in Tears of the Kingdom

Dondons are an exceptionally rare creature in Tears of the Kingdom, with only one known location. The Dondon pen can be accessed just across the Lakeside Stable and Joju-u-u Shrine, which are approximately located at the following coordinates: 1516, -3576, 0142.

Across the chasm and small rocky mountain, you should see a pen of about five Dondons. From here, you can feed these docile beasts Luminous Stones to get rupees. Luminous Stones can be found in the caves around Central Hyrule, noted by a feint emitting light.

Once you have Luminous Stones, you simply need to drop them near Dondons and wait. After about 15 minutes, the Dondons will poop out gemstones of all kinds. The gemstones that spawn from Dondons can include anything from an Amber to Opal stone, with diamond seemingly being the only gem that doesn’t spawn.

If you can find a steady supply of Luminous Stones, then this will be an easy way to farm rupees with minimal work.

