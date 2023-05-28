How to complete The Duchess Who Disappeared quest in Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

The Duchess Who Disappeared is a side quest in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. In this quest, Russ asks you to find his coach, Selmie, and his friend Fin, who already went out searching for her. Here’s how to complete every objective in the quest.

How to start The Duchess Who Disappeared side quest in Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Russ is worried about his shield surging coach. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Start the quest by speaking to Russ inside the Selmie’s Spot mountain lodge at the co-ordinates -2953, 3141, 0572. Selmie’s Lodge is high in the Hebra Mountains on the western slopes of the Hebra East Summit. It’s quite a trek to get up there on foot, but if you’ve already completed Tulin of Rito Village, you can drop to it from the Wind Temple, which is directly above.

How to get to the Biron Snowshelf in Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Follow the smoke to reach Fin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you leave Selmie’s Spot, your quest marker will remain at Selmie’s Spot, so you’ll need to check the map to see where the Biron Snowshelf is. If you haven’t revealed this part of the map yet, I’d suggest going to the Rospro Skyview Tower and doing that first.

“Teach” is actually very nearby. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, there are no fast travel waypoints on the Surface at the Biron Snowshelf, but there are two above it on sky islands. The closest is at the Ijo-o Shrine, and you can probably get pretty close gliding from the Kahatanaum Shrine too. I used the Ijo-o Shrine and dropped directly onto the Biron Snowshelf. Look for smoke on the northeast part of the Biron Snowshelf and head towards it. The smoke will lead you to Fin, who is at the coordinates -3518, 3102, 0316, and will give you some clues as to Selmie’s whereabouts.

Where to find the East Biron Snowshelf Cave in Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

The cave entrance is right under Fin’s nose. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Selmie is stuck inside the East Biron Snowshelf Cave, the entrance of which is just below where you met Fin, at the coordinates -3557, 3088, 0274. It also has another entrance further down the same canyon at the coordinates -3983, 3066, 0142.

Where to find Selmie in Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Selmie’s been keeping warm and waiting for help. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enter the cave and follow the tunnel. Break through the rocks using a hammer or Bomb Flowers, then continue into the cave and find Selmie lying by a campfire at the coordinates -3668, 3100, 0230.

How to finish The Duchess Who Disappeared side quest

Link has no concept of personal space. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Talk to Selmie, then smash all the way through the rocks blocking the tunnel leading west out of this chamber. Go back and talk to her again, and she’ll thank you for rescuing her and suggest that you stop by at her lodge. Go back to Selmie’s Spot and talk to her, and she’ll give you a Strong Zonaite Shield (you might have to drop another shield first). Selmie will invite you to join her group for some shield surfing, and the quest will be complete.

