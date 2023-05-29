How to complete the Decorate with Passion quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Throughout his many journeys in Hyrule, Link comes across many Gerudo who could use his help solving problems. In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, one troubled Gerudo can’t figure out how to best decorate her weapon. Players will need to use the Fuse ability they learned on the Great Sky Island.

Thankfully you don’t have to guess the best thing to add because the woman, Boraa, gives you some hints about how to complete the “Decorate with Passion” quest in Zelda: TOTK.

Where to find the Decorate with Passion quest in Zelda: TOTK

Zelda TOTK Decorate with Passion quest map location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll find the quest giver, Boraa, about halfway down the road into Gerudo Town on the southwest corner of the map sitting under a cloth awning at the Kara Kara Bazaar. Her specific coordinates are around [-3228, -2519, 0023] on the east side of the Bazaar, and you’ll notice her by the spear she has lying across her lap.

Once you see Boraa, run up to her, and she’ll tell you about her troubles with decorating a weapon like her superior wants, but you can help her.

How to finish the Decorate with Passion quest in Zelda: TOTK

Boraa tells Link she needs a weapon that “sparkles” and “radiates passion.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you talk to Boraa after completing the quest, she’ll give you some specific instructions from her mentor, which are words in red. Based on this, you can tell that she’s looking for a weapon that’s fused with something that showcases:

“Sparkle”

“Radiate burning passion”

Can’t include monster parts

To complete the quest, you’ll need to fuse your weapon with an ingredient that meets the specifications above. There may be multiple options, but attaching a Ruby to your weapon and then showing it to Boraa will complete the “Decorate with Passion” quest. You can find rubies all in the caves throughout Hyrule.

Related: Do you need to play Zelda: Breath of the Wild before Tears of the Kingdom?

You’ll need to look for the black mining deposits and then hit them with a strong weapon to break them. The deposits with the other rocks dotted across the top will have the chance to provide players with gems, including rubies. These fetch a good price, so the game encourages you to sell them, but you’ll need to save at least one ruby for your weapon.

The radiate burning passion part of the quest refers to the ruby’s magic ability when attached to weapons to send out a flame. When the Gerudo attaches it to her spear, it will also give it fire properties while sparkling.

About the author