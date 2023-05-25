How to complete Teach Me a Lesson 1 in Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Hateno Village is one of the most populated areas in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. ‘Teach Me a Lesson’ is a quest found in this area that can grant you a significant reward upon completion.

Tears of the Kingdom is brimming with additional content outside of the main storyline. Side quests can be found in almost every portion of the map, rewarding you with rupees, armor sets, weapons, or other valuable supplies.

Related: Hateno Village location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

‘Teach Me a Lesson’ provides players with access to a field that they can use to create continuous sources of crops, along with various other side quests. If you are trying to complete the first lesson in this short quest chain, here is what you need to do.

Teach Me A Lesson 1 guide Tears of the Kingdom

You can begin the ‘Teach Me A Lesson’ quest chain by visiting the Hateno School in Hateno Village. Since the last time Link visited this town in Breath of the Wild, the town has grown immensely, with tons of new villagers, locations, and merchants.

The exact coordinates of the Hateno School are 3376, -1991, 0128. To get started, speak to the teacher at the front of the class, named Symin. In this quest, Symin is attempting to teach his students about The Calamity, the central plot of the previous game, though he needs proof of the event to show his classroom.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The proof that Symin requires can be found in Kakariko Village in Lady Paya’s Hall. If you have already visited Kakariko Village and searched the area, you can fast travel by going to the Makasure Shrine. The screengrab I placed directly above this paragraph should give you a good idea of exactly where it is on the map. Otherwise, you can find the exact position of Lady Paya’s Hall at the following coordinates: 1784, -0984, 0123.

From here, the photo of The Calamity will be located on the second floor. Go upstairs and to the left and you should see the picture. Use the camera function on your Purah Pad and snap a photo, then return to Hateno Village to continue on with the quest.

About the author