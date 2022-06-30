Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Legendary Duelists: Season 3 set to launch in late July

Konami has revealed more details for one of the upcoming releases for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG, giving fans a glimpse at what is to come in Legendary Duelists: Season 3.

The special set will release on July 22, featuring cards from the anime used by heroes like Yugi Muto and Jaden Yuki and villains such as Yami Bakura and Yuri. Themed around those courageous heroes and sinister villains, Legendary Duelists: Season 3 is bringing together cards from several previous sets.

Players will be able to grab cards from Legendary Duelists: Immortal Destiny and Legendary Duelists: Magical Hero, which will be featured as never-before-seen Secret Rares. Additionally, Konami is theming the colored Ultra Rare name foiling in this set off of Yu-Gi-Oh! GX and its dorm system, with red Ultra Rares for Slifer Red, blue Ultra Rares for Obelisk Blue, and standard Ultra Rares for Ra Yellow.

Related: Best cards from Yu-Gi-Oh!’s Legendary Duelist: Duels From The Deep

Legendary Duelists: Season 3 will include a number of archetypes like Destiny Board, Dark Magician, Elemental HERO, Predaplant, and much more. Konami has confirmed cards like Elemental HERO Sunrise, Elemental HERO Liquid Soldier, The Dark Magicians, Magicians’ Souls, Magicians’ Combination, Evil HERO Adjusted Gold, and Predaplant Triphyoverutum will be included in the setlist.

In total, the set will include over 100 cards, with each box containing one Secret Rare, two standard Ultra Rares, two red Ultra Rares, two Blue Ultra Rares, 30 commons, and a collectible die.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Legendary Duelists set was originally scheduled to release on June 3, but several product delays earlier in the year pushed it back into July.