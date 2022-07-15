Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Extra Zero Festival will ban the use of Extra Decks

The next special event for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has officially been revealed, and it will completely break the way Yu-Gi-Oh! has been played since essentially the GX era hit its stride in the mid-2000s.

Running from July 19 to 27, the Extra Zero Festival will limit or completely ban the use of cards that interact with the Extra Deck. This means that all Fusion, Synchro, Xyz, and Link Monsters are completely banned for this event, though Pendulum Monsters are still legal overall.

Based on the Loaner Decks available for players to use during the festival, it is clear Konami timed this to coincide with the recent release of the new Wandering Travelers Selection Pack, which added Adventurer, Floowandereeze, and new Machina cards to the game. Those three archetypes are the themes for the Loaner Decks The Adventurer-Summoning “Rite of Aramesir,” Floowandereeze’s Travel Diary, and Machina Activation.

Using only their Main Deck, players will need to take advantage of another change too, as the time limit for each player in a Duel has been shortened from eight minutes to five for the duration of the Extra Zero Festival.

Players will earn Medals that can be exchanged for event rewards for participating in the event. This includes Palladium Oracle Mahad Monster Art and other special rewards. And, just like always, a special Forbidden and Limited Card List has also been released for the festival, which includes several cards that would otherwise break this format—with a continued focus on not allowing Burn strategies to be used during these events.