Yu-Gi-Oh! Day events announced for July

Konami has announced a special event that will be taking place on July 3 and 4 inside of participating Official Tournament Stores.

This Yu-Gi-Oh! Day event will revolve around hosted events with unique prizing to celebrate the TCG competitive scene and the cardgame brand as a whole. More details about the event itself are going to be shared in the coming weeks, but this fits directly into the TCG release timeline for Konami.

This event will act as a way for Konami to promote its upcoming products, such as the King’s Court set release that was just pushed from late June to early July. It will actually launch on July 2 now, so players coming to enjoy whichever Yu-Gi-Oh! Day events will be able to get a jump on the newest packs, too.

There will also likely be early promo material for the Cyber Style Structure Deck and Legendary Duelists: Synchro Storm set included at the event since both products are currently set to release in July.

Konami tends to use Yu-Gi-Oh! Day as a way to distinguish OTS from non-OTS locations. Last year, this included running Remote Duel events for the TCG and Duel Links mobile game in partnership with participating locations, with the winners earning a Crystron Halqifibrax Yu-Gi-Oh! Day playmat.