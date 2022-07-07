What consoles and platforms is Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel be playable on?

Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel is now available, with players around the world gaining access to a new type of card battle that combines elements from various formats of the franchise.

Konami shadow dropped the game, much like Master Duel, releasing it in waves across regions to ensure the servers would remain up. This took many fans by surprise, as news about Cross Duel was scarce prior to the game launching.

Instead of utilizing the standard or a slightly altered format, Konami has implemented an entirely unique style of gameplay that has four players facing off in a free-for-all card battle. This takes some elements from Duel Links, Rush Duels, and the traditional card game, but is mostly a unique take on Yu-Gi-Oh!

Cross Duel’s core gameplay forces players to strategically summon monsters into designated lanes to combat the three opponents sharing the field. This is paired with needing to time their attacks and use of Spell and Traps to try and clear out lanes to deplete the other player’s Life Point totals over the course of a set Duel limit of eight turns.

With this unique format and form of presentation, Konami is giving fans of the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise a new way to enjoy the card game. However, it isn’t going to be as widespread as something like Master Duel.

Is Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel available on PC and console?

Cross Duel is going the Duel Links route and will only be launching on mobile—at least to start.

Konami has published the game on both Android and iOS devices, though if you are picking it up within the first week you will need to check your respective app store to see if the game is available in your region due to the staggered release. But the game will be free-to-play on both operating systems.

Just like with Duel Links, there is a chance Cross Duel could launch for PC in the future if the game builds enough traction, but it is a more action-oriented game so the gameplay might not translate as well to non-touchscreen platforms.