Registration for Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series Las Vegas’ Remote Duel replacement is live

Just one day after canceling the Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series (YCS) Las Vegas event, Konami has opened registration for the replacement Remote Duel YCS competition.

The event, which will run on Feb. 26 and 27, will be open to any duelist in North America. This includes players who could’nt pre-register or potentially attend YCS Las Vegas.

Registration is now open for the Feb 26-27 North America Remote Duel YCS (YCS Las Vegas replacement) https://t.co/Z5fYs5AJFn pic.twitter.com/jN1ouJmJyb — Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG (@YuGiOh_TCG) January 15, 2022

YCS Las Vegas was canceled yesterday due to “continued uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant of COVID-19.” Konami works to monitor the global health situation to best prioritize the health and safety of the Yu-Gi-Oh! community.

Duelists from across NA can now register for this Remote Duel YCS event via The Side Deck, with more information available on the official Yu-Gi-Oh! blog and main event page. Players will need to register for the Remote Duel YCS even if they were already signed up for YCS Las Vegas.

Refunds are available to duelists who registered for YCS Las Vegas and do not plan to compete in the Remote Duel YCS. Those who were registered for YCS Las Vegas will be offered priority registration for upcoming YCS events.

Konami also moved the regional qualifiers for the Battle of Chaos season of events entirely online through the end of February, but the company hopes to bring in-person events back before the end of the season in May. More details on further changes to product release schedules and events will be shared in the near future.