Konami reveals 2021 Lost Art Promotion, includes second run of Dark Magician Girl

Some Charmers and other favorites will be included in the first run.

Over the last several weeks, Konami has slowly been revealing all of the new promotional cards that will be featured at Official Tournament Stores for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG for upcoming physical releases.

Now, the Lost Art Promotion list has been fully detailed and will include a second run of the special Lost Art variant of Dark Magician Girl from last year, along with 11 other cards.

These Lost Art promos will be handed out at participating OTS stores when customers purchase $30 or more in sealed Yu-Gi-Oh! product. These packs will be refreshed and released in the middle of every month and will only be available while supplies last.

Many of these cards will be released with artwork that has never been officially released outside of the OCG. Here are the confirmed cards that will be featured in this promotion.

Dark Magician Girl Will return to promo packs later this year

Raging Eria

Blazing Hiita

VWXYZ-Dragon Catapult Cannon

Vampire Vamp

Celestia, Lightsworn Angel

The remaining cards will be revealed later this year, so it is likely that the Dark Magician Girl promo will run at some point during the late Summer months. You can reach out to your local OTS locations for more details on the promotion and if they will be participating in it.