Konami cancels Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series Las Vegas event, moves to Remote Duel alternative

Konami has canceled one of its major upcoming Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG events due to “continued uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant of COVID-19.”

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series Las Vegas event scheduled to run on Feb. 26 and 27 would have marked a return to in-person competition at a regional level for the first time in nearly two years, but it has now been called off due to health and travel concerns.

Attention Duelists! Given the continued uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant of COVID-19, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG YCS event in Las Vegas, NV on February 26-27.

“As we monitor COVID-19 pandemic developments, we continue to take seriously the guidelines and recommendations from government health authorities and experts, including recent data from the CDC listing the risk level of COVID-19 as HIGH for Clark County in Nevada,” Konami said. “Given the continued uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, and in recognizing our own responsibility to prioritize the health and safety of our entire Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG community, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series (YCS) event in Las Vegas, NV on February 26 and 27.”

While the in-person YCS event has been canceled, Konami will run a Remote Duel YCS tournament on Feb. 26 and 27 as a replacement. The event will be open to any duelist in North America, even those that weren’t able to pre-register for YCS Las Vegas. Players will need to register for the Remote Duel YCS even if they did already sign up for YCS Las Vegas.

YCS Las Vegas isn’t the only event being affected either, as Konami is also moving the regional qualifiers for the Battle of Chaos season of events in February online, meaning they will only be run as Remote Duel events. The company will continue monitoring the pandemic in hopes of bringing in-person events back sometime before the BACH season ends in May.

Refunds are available to duelists who registered for YCS Las Vegas and do not plan to compete in the Remote Duel YCS. Players will need to register for the Remote Duel YCS even if they did already sign up for YCS Las Vegas and will be offered priority registration for upcoming YCS events.

You can read more about how to ask for a refund and further details about the decision on the official Yu-Gi-Oh! blog.