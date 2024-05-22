How to fix XDefiant ‘matchmaking not working’ error

The “matchmaking not working” error in XDefiant prevents players from getting into matches. When you encounter this error, you may also notice other social features of the game going down, and you won’t be able to play XDefiant until they’re back.

I first encountered the “matchmaking not working” error during XDefiant’s May 2024 release when there was a massive influx of players. Considering many fans eagerly awaited the game’s full release, the servers were flooded after they went online. This generally happens during new content releases, and it was also the case with XDefiant.

What causes the “matchmaking not working” error in XDefiant?

All errors have their reasons. Image via Ubisoft

XDefiant’s “matchmaking not working” error occurs because of minor server outages. These can happen during launch periods, maintenance, or big content releases, so this is an error that might come back whenever there are new content rollouts.

This error also tends to be widespread, meaning if you’re seeing it, there’s a decent chance other players may be experiencing it, too.

How do you fix the “matchmaking not working” error in XDefiant?

You aren’t without options. Image via Ubisoft

To fix the “matchmaking not working” error in XDefiant, you need to restart your modem/router and PS5, Xbox, or PC. Doing this allows you to troubleshoot your end for local connection problems or software glitches.

Before attempting the fix above or an alternative one, it’s always a good idea to check XDefiant’s server status. If the servers are down, don’t worry. They’ll be back online soon, and the “matchmaking not working” error will disappear on its own when that happens.

Alternatively, if you’d like to continue troubleshooting your end of the deal, you can try changing your DNS address or switching to a cabled connection/mobile hotspot.

When all servers are operational, you can continue to explore all of the XDefiant factions and their abilities.

