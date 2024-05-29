Wuthering Waves: The Hidden Truth quest guide – How to defeat Arena Champion

There are plenty of different quests and secrets around the world of Wuthering Waves. They’re all available to discover, such as small side stories like The Hidden Truth quest near the Remnant Residence island.

Recommended Videos

The story kicks off when you save a lonely Exile named Zeyuan from a group of Tacet Discords on an isolated isle near the coast of the Remnant Residence. After seeing your skills, Zeyuan asks you to head over to the nearby Exile camp, where he will be waiting to give you entry access so you can try to win the championship of the Seaside Arena.

Here’s how to finish The Hidden Truth quest in Wuthering Waves.

Completing the Hidden Truth quest in Wuthering Waves

Collect the three badges

Save Zeyuan, earn your place in Seaside Arena history. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To finish the Hidden Truth quest in Wuthering Waves, grab access to the Exile camp, speak to Zeyuan, and finally speak to the receptionist of the camp. He will task you to undergo three different trials to earn badges and your place in the Seaside Arena. First, you’ll need to climb your way up to a sniper rifle that has been placed high above the camp for a Badge of Courage.

Locked and loaded. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Afterward, you’ll need to meet with the receptionist again, where you’ll need to equip a character with a pistol to complete a target shooting trial for a Badge of Speed. Lastly, you’ll need to take down a Training Exile’s TD for third and final trial and your final Badge of Strength. Once you’ve completed the trials, head back to the receptionist for your pass into the Seaside Arena.

Earn the Seaside Arena championship

The champ is here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Seaside Arena, you’ll have to beat three different enemies and their TDs. Luckily for players, you’ll have the full arsenal of your three selected Resonant characters and their main Echoes. After beating them, you’ll speak with the current Arena Champion before taking on them in the final fight on the following day.

You can use a plethora of different team compositions to beat the Arena Champion, but just make sure your characters are all level 40 and above. After you’ve taken them down, you’ll just have to speak with Zeyuan, the Training Exile, and the former Arena Champion to complete the quest and earn your rewards.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more