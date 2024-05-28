There are all kinds of dishes you can cook in Wuthering Waves and each one provides its own unique benefit. Spicy Pulled Chicken is one of the most powerful meals you can consume when you’re working on exploring the open world.

Cooking this meal is useful for travel, but it’s also an easy way to quickly complete an achievement. The Winner Winner Chicken Dinner achievement is tied to this task, so here’s how to make one Spicy Pulled Chicken in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves: How to cook Spicy Pulled Chicken for Winner Winner Chicken Dinner achievement

It’s a very useful dish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make one Spicy Pulled Chicken in Wuthering Waves and earn the Winner Winner Chicken Dinner achievement, you need to combine three key ingredients at any cooking station:

One Edible Oil

One Fowl Meat

One Chili

The easiest way to get the ingredients you need for this dish is by visiting MaHe’s Grocery in Jinzhou where are three items are for sale. Edible Oil and Chili both cost 1,000 Shell Credits, while Fowl Meat costs 1,500. You can also get Fowl Meat from around the world by slaying birds.

Even if you have all the right ingredients ready to go, you cannot cook this dish until you have officially unlocked the Spicy Pulled Chicken recipe. This recipe unlocks once you increase your cooking Proficiency to 500 and become an Assistant Chef.

If you don’t know where you can go to cook, the easiest cooking station to find is Panhua’s Restaurant in Jinzhou. This location is slightly east of a Resonance Nexus which means you can easily fast travel to this spot whenever you need to cook. It’s also right next to MaHe’s Grocery which makes this process even easier.

You can purchase ingredients and get right to cooking at this spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Consuming Spicy Pulled Chicken temporarily increases your Stamina so you can travel to greater heights and distances. This effect boosts your Stamina by 15 percent for a total of 15 minutes before ending. If you’re planning on traveling farther than this time allows, you may want to cook this dish multiple times so you can consume more as needed.

Knowing the ingredients of this dish is essential if you want to cook it, but it’s also important to know for the Journal of Jinzhou quiz. One of the questions you have to answer for this quest involves determining which ingredient isn’t in Spicy Pulled Chicken—which you can now solve with ease.

