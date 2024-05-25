How to increase Stamina in Wuthering Waves

Stamina is crucial in Wuthering Waves. You need it for everything, whether using combat skills, climbing (running on walls), or dashing around and exploring the map.

If your Stamina is low, you can’t explore the map effectively, and you’ll find yourself falling off walls and drowning in water. Fortunately, there’s one method to increase Stamina in Wuthering Waves, so here’s the info you need to know.

How to get more Stamina in Wuthering Waves

Improve your mobility. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can increase Stamina in Wuthering Waves by leveling up the Data Bank. For every level up, you get three rewards with Force Release Component being one of these rewards for the first 10 levels out of the 20 in total. Consuming this item increases your Max Stamina in Wuthering Waves by 10 points.

Tip: Your starting Max Stamina is 140, but you can increase it to 240 when you reach level 10 of the Data Bank.

How to level up the Data Bank in Wuthering Waves

You must collect new Echoes to level up your Data Bank in Wuthering Waves. When you defeat Tacet Discords, you’ll notice a golden shadow, called an Echo, spawn on top of their body. You can claim this Echo, which will earn you Data Bank EXP.

Absorb the Echo to gain their skill and level up the Data Bank quickly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Additionally, powerful Echoes give more Data bank EXP; however, claiming the same type of Echo will not earn you any EXP. Aside from this, Echoes also grant you access to certain skills, which are helpful during combat.

Once you’re comfortably leveling up your Data Bank, you must run the ideal Rover team comps in Wuthering Waves to maximize your DPS and win any fight.

