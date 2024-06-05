How to get Scarletthorn in Wuthering Waves

Scarletthorn is one of the critical minerals in Wuthering Waves. It helps you craft three- and four-star weapons in Uncle Wei’s shop in Jinzhou, making it convenient for you to get decent gear to level up your character and take down bosses.

Recommended Videos

However, you need a truckload of it to do so, so here is everything you need to know about Scarletthorn and where to find them in Wuthering Waves.

Where to find Scarletthorn in Wuthering Waves

Follow the foothills and stick to the hilly areas. Screenshot by Dot Esports Look for the Tacet Fields. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Scarletthorn are rose-pink-colored minerals that spawn near the foothills in Wuthering Waves. There are two places that you can explore to find the material in bulk quantity and save them up for crafting your favorite weapon. You can either go towards the east of the Abomination Mech boss and trail along the foothills. Along the foothills of the Port City of Guixu and the lane leading to Dim Forest from the north is also densely packed with Scarletthorn.

Going towards the east of Central Plains will be full of minerals, especially around Tacet Fields in Desorock Highland, which are also rich in Scarletthorn.

Once you’ve found the Scarletthorn, you can melee them and keep them in your inventory to craft your weapons. You might also need some Indigoite to craft the rest of the available weapons in Uncle Wei’s Shop. In addition to these minerals, you need standard weapon molds as well, which can be obtained by defeating Scar, Bell-Borne Geochelone, and Dreamless bosses in the game.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy