How to fix music not playing error in Wuthering Waves

If the music in Wuthering Waves has been acting funny for you, well, you certainly aren’t alone.

Recommended Videos

The latest hotfix patch (5.27) has broken the melodious part of the popular action RPG. Needless to say, the Overworld isn’t the same without its pleasant tunes, but it isn’t just the music. The notorious sound bug is reportedly affecting dialogues and other parts of the game too.

Since you are here, you’re likely a victim of the “no music” bug too. Fret not—we have collected a few workarounds that should help mitigate the issue until Kuro Games deploys a fix.

Music not playing in Wuthering Waves explained (and how to fix it)

No music? Screenshot by Dot Esports

For those wondering, Wuthering Waves’ no music error is linked to the game’s teleportation system. Simply put, the music stops when players try to teleport using a Resonance Beacon or Nexus in certain cases or use the Alt-Tab hotkey to switch to a different app.

To clear things up, this error isn’t on your end, so you will need to wait for Kuro Games to patch it up. Until then, here’s what you can try to fix the “no music” bug in Wuthering Waves:

Log out and log back into the game. This seems to have solved the issue for a lot of players. Restart the game. Make sure to collect the rewards after defeating a world boss. The bug appears if you skip collecting the rewards and teleport to a different location after the fight ends. It’s a weird bug, I know. While it likely isn’t a problem on your side, disconnect and reconnect your audio device, just to be safe. If you’re unable to hear voice lines or audio while in battle, try lowering the music volume to zero and check if those return. For some players, the music seems to be “overriding” other in-game audio. Again, a weird bug for sure.

If nothing helps, we recommend submitting a bug report. It will help Kuro Games understand the urgency of the issue.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more