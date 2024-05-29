Can you start the Solitary Crusade quest in Wuthering Waves?

If you’re wondering how to trigger the Solitary Crusade quest in Wuthering Waves, chances are you intend to check the Keeper in the Dark trophy off your list. You need to complete Solitary Crusade to earn the trophy and 10 Astrites, so without further ado, let’s clear your doubts, shall we?

Is the Solitary Crusade quest available in Wuthering Waves?

Unfortunately, you can’t complete Solitary Crusade in Wuthering Waves right now as the quest is locked under an upcoming character, Yinlin, who at the time of writing has yet to release.

This is the one, isn’t it? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Solitary Crusade is a companion quest meant to introduce you to Yinlin when she arrives on June 12. No further information is available right now. If you view the list of Wuthering Waves trophies, however, you’ll see one named Keeper in the Dark, which mandates the completion of Solitary Crusade.

The quest being locked is a shame, especially for overachievers who like to be at the top of their game when it comes to winning trophies.

A five-star Electro Resonator, Yinlin is a part of Wuthering Waves’ next time-limited banner, slated to drop right after Jiyan’s event concludes in two weeks. The community is hyped about her launch thanks to her attractive design and promising ability kit that wields the power of Electro, like Calcharo. Besides Yinlin, the banner will also include three four-star Resonators.

You don’t have to unlock Yinlin to trigger the Solitary Crusade quest, though. It’s a companion story like we had for Lingyang and Jiyan, so it should have a different requirement—like level or quest completion. Well, it’s a good thing that companion quests have good rewards, so it should be worth the wait.

