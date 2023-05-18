You can replicate Liquid’s winning WoW Dragonflight strategy with their WeakAuras pack

On May 15, North American guild Liquid swept the competition and snatched the title of the world’s first guild that took down WoW’s menacing Scalecommander Sarkareth on Mythic difficulty. Now, you can replicate Liquid’s winning strategy by installing the same WeakAura pack they used during the race.

After Liquid has wrapped up their celebration for winning the Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible Race to World First, the team shared their WeakAura pack on May 17. Aberrus WeakAura pack includes a wide variety of WeakAuras for all nine bosses in Neltharion’s laboratory like various icons, bars, dynamic groups, texts, and textures that will make your raid nights in World of Warcraft Dragonflight way simpler.

Related: Liquid’s raid leader admits one critical move helped them secure WoW Aberrus Race to World First win

To install this WeakAura pack, you first need to install WeakAura. Then, open the link, and click on the Copy Import String button in the upper right corner. Once the import string is copied, log into your character, open WeakAura while in the game, and select the Import option at the top of the box. Click it and simply paste the string.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Liquid noted that these WeakAuras will automatically be positioned in the middle of your screen and to move them, you’ll need the Liquid Anchors WeakAura. Just like with other WeakAuras, you can delete, edit, and tweak them according to your liking when you install them.

Although the Liquid WeakAura pack is quite extensive, don’t forget to install and update other essential raiding addons like Details, DeadlyBossMods, BigWigs, and TellMeWhen that will help you learn and deal with critical encounter mechanics.

If you arm yourself with flasks, buff food, knowledge of boss mechanics, and Liquid’s WeakAura pack you’ll surely have a good time clearing the new raid. So, grab the WeakAura and don’t be that person that quietly wipes the entire raid.

About the author