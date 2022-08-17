Although World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic won’t officially launch until Sept. 26, players can jump into some of the game’s content early with the launch of the Wrath Classic pre-patch on Aug. 30.

The Wrath pre-patch will bring about balance updates and new game systems, but most importantly, WoW’s first new class that was introduced to the game, the Death Knight, will be available to play. Starting on Aug. 30, WoW: Classic players will be able to create a Death Knight without any restrictions and level them up to level 70. Previously, players had to have at least one level 55 character on their WoW account to create a Death Knight, but that restriction has been axed with the launch of Wrath Classic.

Death Knights are considered a “hero class,” meaning they start at level 55 and their journey to the game’s max level is much quicker than every other class in the game. Death Knights do not have to level through the majority of Azeroth, and instead can skip directly to Outland, only completing content from Wrath and The Burning Crusade during the leveling process.

Related: When does the WoW: Wrath of the Lich King pre-patch launch?

Death Knights need to get through their specific starting zone, the Scarlet Enclave, which should take them to level 58. From there, Death Knights will level through Outland like any other character did during The Burning Crusade expansion. In total, Death Knight players should play the first three levels of their leveling journey in their isolated, Death Knight-only starting zone while completing the final 12 levels of their journey in Outland.

What is the most optimal Death Knight leveling path?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Once you’ve completed the main questline of the Scarlet Enclave, you can head through the Dark Portal in the Blasted Lands in order to reach Outland. Once in Outland, make your way through the initial quests in Hellfire Peninsula before moving throughout the rest of the continent. If you’re leveling a Death Knight on Aug. 30 and are planning to speed-level through the pre-patch, we recommend getting out of Hellfire Peninsula as soon as possible in order to avoid competing with other players over quests and high-value mobs.

Some of the mid-level zones in Outland, including Nagrand and Terokkar Forest, are zones that are perfect for players looking to bang out as many quests as possible in a short amount of time. This is largely due to the high density of enemies, as well as quest hubs that are overloaded with objectives.

WoW Classic players leveling their Death Knights during the pre-patch will still be able to enjoy the benefits of the Joyous Journeys world buff, which applies 50 percent bonus experience to all characters. The buff will last until the launch of Wrath Classic.

The Wrath Classic Pre-patch launches on Aug. 30 and the expansion launches on Sept. 26, giving players just under four weeks to level up their Death Knight characters.