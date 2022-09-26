WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic is now live

The thick, chilling gusts enveloping the domain of the Lich King are, for the first time in four years of Classic, raising and revealing the land of Northrend. In other words, after four years of adventures in classic Azeroth and Outland, as well as chaotic pre-patch events, Wrath of the Lich King Classic is finally live.

As we’re preparing for our first voyage across the sea to enter the forgotten frozen lands of the Lich King and defeat his allies, the first Stormwind and Orgrimmar forces are setting sail for Northrend to clear the way for Azeroth’s brightest heroes that will face the wrath of the Lich King. Still, before you can put an end to Arthas Menethil and his army of the undead, you’ll need to level up and gear up since he’s World of Warcraft’s most wanted villain that’s been terrorizing Azeroth for years now. The new zones where you’ll test your latest talents, spells, and power are Borean Tundra, Howling Fjord, Sholazar Basin, Wintergrasp, Crystalsong, Dragonblight, Icecrown, Storm Peaks, Zul’Drak, and Grizzly Hills.

On top of new talents, spells, and zones, you can experience the new Death Knight class as one of the Lich King’s offspring that escape his influence. There’s also a new hub city, Dalaran, that’s the seat of power of the Kirin Tor, where the finest mages come to perfect their knowledge of the arcane. With the WOTLK Classic pre-patch, we’ve also seen the reintroduction of Inscription, which allows you to craft priceless glyphs, trinkets, and scrolls that buff up your character.

Although there are many more hidden gems left, we’ll leave them to you to discover on your own as you once again get a taste of Northrend.

Enjoy the journey and see you on the other side.