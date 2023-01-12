WoW update is great news for gathering professions while also fixing major Mythic+ bugs

The devs are really generous with buffs these days.

After the release of Dragonflight on Nov. 28, Blizzard Entertainment has become more reactive to the community’s feedback by quickly fixing major issues in the game like lag in the Azure Span and the Tailoring bug that led to players mass crafting Chronocloth Bolts and Azureweave Bolts.

On Jan. 11, World of Warcraft devs shared yet another round of hotfixes for Dragonflight, which are focused on fixing bugs in Mythic+ dungeons and giving gathering Dragonriding talent, Dragonrider’s Cultivation, a hefty buff that will significantly help gatherers to move around the Dragon Isles with ease.

Here are all the changes coming to Dragonflight with the latest update.

Dragonriding

Rebalanced Dragonrider’s Cultivation, increasing the amount to 400 percent (from 10 percent) and reducing the duration to three seconds (from 10 seconds). This should provide more of a bonus for those that like to gather on the go.

Dungeons and raids changes

Halls of Valor

Adjusted the visual of Sanctify cast by Hyrja in Halls of Valor.

Mythic+

Azure Vaults

Fixed an issue where being hit with Thundering while on the translocation path would cause you to repeat the path.

Shadowmoon Burial Grounds

Ner’zhul

Fixed an issue causing Ritual of Bones to regenerate health during combat.

Temple of the Jade Serpent

Wise Mari

Wise Mari will now die immediately and grant players credit for the encounter upon defeat.

Lorewalker Stonestep

Intensity damage decreased 40 percent.

Agony damage decreased by 40 percent.

Fixed an issue causing the healing bonus from Feeling of Superiority to increase per stack Fixed an issue causing Feeling of Superiority to be able to spread to multiple targets.

Items and Rewards