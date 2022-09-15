WoW streamers are now giving away Dragonflight beta keys

The Dragonflight beta has been up and running for already two weeks. With more and more World of Warcraft fans joining the testing grounds of the expansion, the initially small and tight family of Dragonflight has been on the rise. Although betas are normally reserved for the selected few to poke and probe around the game, Blizzard Entertainment is now inviting more people to test the upcoming dragon expansion.

Today, Blizzard revealed that you can join the selected few in the Dragonflight beta. WoW streamers and content creators got their hands on beta keys that they will be giving away in the next few days. Although Blizzard provided the keys, streamers and content creators will themselves decide the lucky winners who will join them on Dragon Isles.

On top of that, Blizzard set no restrictions for these giveaways meaning that you can get your beta key from Twitch chats, Twitter profiles, podcasts, YouTube channels, or via other similar means.

Since this is a limited-time offer, joining the prizefight as soon as possible would be the best option. You can find a complete list of content creators participating in the Dragonflight beta key giveaway on Blizzard’s website.

Bear in mind that this is not a definitive list of streamers and content creators, but Blizzard will, as they add more streamers, update the post so you should definitely stay tuned for more details.