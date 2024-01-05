WoW SoD: How to get the Unbalanced Idol in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery infused the original version of Azeroth with new mechanics, items, and instances. The Unbalanced Idol is one such new item that Druid players will likely want to find.

The addition of runes with phase one has fundamentally changed the vanilla World of Warcraft classes, giving new roles and builds. Though not a rune itself, the Unbalanced Idol can lead you to a powerful rune for Feral Druids. If you are trying to figure out where to get this item or how to use it, this is what you need to know.

Where to get the Unbalanced Idol in WoW SoD

This might be a far location for Druids to tread, but the reward is well worth it | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Unbalanced Idol in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery drops off of Moonrage Whitescalp and Moonrage Darkrunner mobs in Silverpine Forest. These mobs can be found along the central road that cuts through the region, mostly near The Sepulcher.

These Worgen creatures can be found throughout the zone and are only level 10 through 11, so these mobs are fairly easy to farm. Do not get discouraged if you don’t get the Unbalanced Idol drop immediately, as it took me around 30 minutes to eventually get the drop.

How to use the Unbalanced Idol in WoW SoD

You can use the Unbalanced Idol to learn the Lacerate rune in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. To get this ability, you need to follow the instructions on the item and balance the powers of the moon, Emerald Dream, and Wild. You can do this by performing the following actions:

Use Moonfire until you get five charges on the Unbalanced Idol. You are not guaranteed a charge for every Moonfire, so you need to continuously cast the spell until five accumulate.

Cast healing spells on yourself or another player. Do this until you get five stacks on the Unbalanced Idol.

Finally, accumulate five stacks for the Wilds on the Unbalanced Idol by shape shifting. You can shape shift into any form.

Once you have all five charges of the Moon, Emerald Dream, and the Wild, you can finally learn Lacerate. You can also keep the Unbalanced Idol, although it does not have many beneficial effects after this use.



