WoW SoD: How to get the Steady Shot Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two is out now, and it’s time to get your new runes. If you’re playing a Hunter, you’re in luck, because the new Steady Shot Rune is really easy to get. Here’s where it is and how to get it.

Recommended Videos

How to get the Steady Shot Rune in WoW Classic SoD

Needletooth is in the pond in Witherbark Village. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Steady Shot Rune in WoW Classic SoD, you need to kill and loot Needletooth. This is a level 35 mob (it’s not elite) you can easily kill solo. You can find Needletooth in Arathi Highlands in the pond at Witherbark Village (66,65). It’s somewhat hard to miss, as it’s a huge pond, but Needletooth is the only mob swimming around there.

How to defeat Needletooth in WoW Classic SoD

It’s the only mob in the pond. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fighting Needletooth is easy. Despite being level 35, you can easily kill it solo, even if you are a much lower level. Ideally, you’d want to be level 30, but I’ve seen several Hunters who were only level 27 kill this thing in seconds. Hunters really are overpowered in WoW SoD, aren’t they?

What does the Steady Shot Rune do in WoW Classic SoD?

The Steady Shot rune causes 60 percent ranged weapon damage. Firing Steady Shot costs five percent of your base mana and has a 1.5-second cast time. While Hunters were already one of the most powerful classes in Season of Discovery Phase one, many were complaining that their rotations just didn’t feel complete without Steady Shot. Now that Steady Shot is available, along with previous Hunter runes, Hunter rotations are going to look similar to how they worked in The Burning Crusade of Wrath of the Lich King.