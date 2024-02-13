WoW SoD: How to get the Spellfrost Bolt Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two added even more Runes to the original version of Azeroth, including the Spellfrost Bolt Mage Rune. This powerful projectile spell can be elusive if you do not know where to look.

Like most Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, you need to gather materials and complete an initial task before you are rewarded with your Rune. Before you can get the Spellfrost Bolt spell, you first need to acquire a Comprehension Charm and Spell Notes. If you are trying to find this Mage Rune, here’s what you need to know.

Where to find the Spellfrost Bolt Rune in WoW SoD

It can be easy to aggro large groups of Trolls in this area, so be careful or bring help. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To get the Spellfrost Bolt Rune in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, you need to travel to Zul’Gurub in Stranglethorn Vale and farm the Skullsplitter Mystic mobs just outside for a chance to get the Spell Notes: PELFRB STOLLOTS item.

Before starting on your quest to get the Spell Notes, you should be well stocked up on Comprehension Charms. These are items Mages can use to make sense of Spell Notes, which often reward the caster with Runes or unique items. You can find Comprehension Charms in most major cities sold by reagent vendors.

Skullsplitter Mystic mobs usually range from level 39 to 40, so you should wait until you’ve hit max level to attempt to farm these mobs or bring a group with you to tackle them. The drop rate for the Spell Notes item is fairly low, so you should expect to be stuck farming for a while.

Skullsplitter Mystics can be found in nearby ruins, often flanked by melee Trolls. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you have the Spell Notes:PELFRB STOLLOTS item in your inventory, use the Comprehension Charm to decipher the notes and you should be rewarded with your Rune.

Spellfrost Bolt Rune in WoW SoD, explained

Spellfrost Bolt is a Mage-exclusive Rune that can drop from Skullsplitter Mystics in Stranglethorn Vale. This is an instance-cast spell that causes burst Spellfrost damage on-hit and can slow the target by 40 percent.

This spell makes solo leveling for Mages much, much easier. As a spellcaster you naturally want to keep more space between yourself and a target, and the powerful slow Spellfrost provides can do just this. In group instances, this can be a particularly useful kiting ability.