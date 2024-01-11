WoW SoD: How to get the Fathomblade in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The Fathomblade is not only one of the strongest two-handed weapons in the first phase of WoW’s Season of Discovery, but it’s also one of the most visually appealing.

The blade is made of pure water, and its extra on-hit effect causes your character to emit a wintry blast in front of you whenever you deal damage with it. The weapon is all-new in WoW’s Season of Discovery and is easily one of the most sought-after options any character who can wield a two-handed sword has available to them. The Fathomblade is particularly strong in the hands of Arms Warriors and Retribution Paladins, both of whom can use it as a near-best-in-slot option during SoD phase one.

Here’s how you can get the Fathomblade for yourself in WoW’s Season of Discovery.

WoW SoD: Fathomblade drop source in Blackfathom Deeps raid

Fathomblade drops off Baron Aquinas, the first boss in the new Blackfathom Deeps raid in WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery. The two-handed sword is among the best weapons in the game right now and we expect it to remain a part of players’ builds, even as the new season progresses into phase two next month.

The Fathomblade does not yield any extra secondary stats, but it does give a massive DPS booster in the form of an on-hit effect that has a chance to deal damage to all enemies in front of you with each attack. In addition to the extra damage from the sword’s unique on-hit effect, you also gain an extra one percent hit chance when it’s equipped.

Baron Aquinas is the first boss in Blackfathom Deeps and the source of the Fathomblade. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Baron Aquinas is the first boss of Blackfathom Deeps, so you won’t need to farm the whole raid to acquire this weapon. If you’re tracking the Fathomblade and looking to add it to your build, you can easily hunt it down by only beating the first boss every three days. But we recommend clearing the full raid whenever you can as it’s home to plenty of strong loot drops that you’ll keep in your character’s inventory throughout the first phase of SoD, as well as deep into its second phase. We expect items like the Fathomblade (among other BFD drops) to remain in players’ builds until they eventually get replaced by other raid items from Season of Discovery’s second raid, Gnomeregan.