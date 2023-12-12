WoW SoD: How to get Blackfathom Sharpening Stone in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

There are a few items in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase one that greatly enhance your endgame possibilities. One of them is the Blackfathom Sharpening Stone, which is easier to acquire than you might think.

Blackfathom Sharpening Stone is a level 25 item that is used by characters to improve their hit chance by two percent for 30 minutes. This is powerful when doing the revamped 10-man Blackfathom Deeps raid and it’s one of the most useful items in the Season of Discovery at this time, especially for melee classes.

If you picked up Blacksmithing as one of the professions for your character, you will be able to create the Blackfathom Sharpening Stone yourself. You need Blacksmithing on level 100 to learn the recipe, and, naturally, the pattern itself to learn it. But here’s the catch—the recipe isn’t so easy to find.

How to get the Blackfathom Sharpening Stone recipe in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The recipe can be found in Blackfathom Deeps. Specifically, behind a waterfall found in the area that Lady Sarevess, one of the bosses, spawns in. The area isn’t accessible when you first defeat Lady Sarevess but the waterfall disappears when you clear the whole raid.

Lady Sarevess guards the waterfall, but it disappears only when you clear the entire raid. Image via Blizzard

Therefore, to get the recipe for Blackfathom Sharpening Stone recipe, complete the whole Blackfathom Deeps raid, and then return to Lady Sarevess’ cave. There, pivot to the area that was previously locked by the waterfall, and you’ll be able to loot Plans: Blackfathom Sharpening Stone if you are a Blacksmith.