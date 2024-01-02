WoW SoD: How to get a Mechanical Greench in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

You can get your own Mechanical Greench to wreak havoc on your enemies!

If you’ve been good this year, there’s a chance you’ll get Mechanical Greench in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery.

As the name suggests, Mechanical Greench is a part of the Christmas event—Feast of the Winter Veil. It’s only available from Dec. 15 to Jan. 2, and if you missed out on Mechanical Greench during that time, I hope you have better luck next year.

Here’s how you can get Mechanical Greench in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to get Mechanical Greench in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Mechanical Greench is a summonable level 58 pet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mechanical Greench is a small summonable pet you get from Ticking Present from under the Christmas tree in Orgrimmar (Horde) or Ironforge (Alliance). Essentially, you need to walk up to the Christmas tree, click on the Ticking Present, open it, and you’ll find Mechanical Greench.

Horde players can find the tree in the Valley of the Strength, between the bank and the auction house, and Alliance members can see Greatfather Winter and his presents in the Commons area in Ironforge.

How long is the Mechanical Greench available in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

Unfortunately, Mechanical Greench is no longer obtainable in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. All Christmas decorations, including the Christmas tree and the gifts, are gone starting Jan. 2, 2024, and will return for Christmas in 2024. If you opened your gifts before Jan. 2 and found Mechanical Greench, it will still be in your inventory until you use up all charges. Mechanical Greench has three charges and lasts for 10 minutes.

Given that Mechanical Greench is a level 58 mob, I advise you to save it while raiding Blackfathom Deeps because it can help you burn through bosses’ health in no time.