WoW SoD hotfixes: All hotfixes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase 2

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two released on Feb. 8. It increased level cap to 40, added a ton of new profession recipes and Runes, introduced Gnomeregan as a raid, and Stranglethorn Vale as the big PvP zone. But Blizzard Entertainment isn’t done with balancing the game.
Just like with Dragonflight, the devs are regularly keeping tabs on Season of Discovery phase two and tweaking it as needed. That might mean changing class balance on some days, and fixing bugs on others. Generally speaking, smaller hotfixes can be released any day of the week, but bigger ones are usually reserved for the weekly reset day that falls on Tuesdays for North American players and Wednesdays for Europe. Here are all hotfixes for WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two.
All hotfixes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two
Feb. 12, 2024
- You can now get a new Squall-breakers Potion from Rau Cliffrunner in Freewind Post upon accepting the quest Calm Before the Storm.
- Recipe: Lesser Arcane Elixir is now bind-on-pickup.
- The Battle for Ashenvale weekly quests Clear the Forest! and Repelling Invaders now grant full XP and reputation rewards, through level 40.
- The Ashenvale Rallying Cry world buff is now usable through level 39.
- The Spark of Inspiration world buff now correctly increases +healing.
- Item requirements for the quests Power of da Wind, Power of da Earth, and Power of da Water have been reduced.
- Druid
- Starsurge base damage reduced by 35 percent, and its benefit from bonus spell damage effects reduced to 42.9 percent, matching other instant spells.
- Starsurge now provides a new effect: your next Starfire cast within 15 seconds deals 66 percent increased damage.
- Fixed an issue with Enhanced Restoration preventing Nourish from gaining increased healing from Rejuvenation and Regrowth.
- Paladin
- Fixed an issue where the Sheathe of Light spell power proc wasn’t correctly activated by melee attacks.
- Shaman
- Fixed an issue where Ravaging Tempest could sometimes not lose its protective aura when Ailgrah Splittusk was killed.
- Stranglethorn Vale PvP Event
- Players who resurrect in Stranglethorn Vale during the Blood Moon event and gain Drained of Blood will now be immune to attack during its duration but unable to cast spells or attack. They can mount and move to another location and are invisible to players outside their party.
- Drained of Blood duration reduced to 20 seconds (was 60 seconds).
- Drained of Blood now has a visual.
- Players who wish to opt out of Blood Moon should now more easily notice the Zandalarian Emissary.