WoW Shadowlands Patch 9.1 will be available for testing in 2 weeks

There might still be some time before it reaches the live servers, though.

World of Warcraft players can breathe a sigh of relief. A timeline for Patch 9.1, Chains of Domination, is finally a reality.

“In about 2 weeks, we will have Chains of Domination available for the community on the PTR,” WoW community manager Liam “Bornakk” Knapp said on the game’s official forum. “Also, raid testing details will be posted a week or so after the PTR is online.”

The raid, known as the Sanctum of Domination, was revealed at BlizzCon earlier this year. It will feature 10 bosses, including Shadowlands’ main villain thus far, Sylvanas Windrunner. WoW hasn’t seen a new raid since the release of Castle Nathria back in December of last year.

The late release date and delayed timetable for Patch 9.1 are unlike Blizzard since the first major patch of a WoW expansion usually is released quickly after the expansion itself. For reference, Patch 7.1 was released just three months after the launch of Legion, while Patch 8.1 was on the PTR one month after the release of Battle for Azeroth.

Patch 9.1, however, won’t see the light of day until mid-April. And even then, it will still only be in the public testing phase of its release cycle. Since WoW patches tend to spend several weeks, if not months, on the PTR, it’s quite likely that players won’t see Patch 9.1 hit the live servers until sometime in May or June.

