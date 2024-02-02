Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW Season of Discovery datamine suggests an exciting PvP change is coming

This would be amazing!
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Feb 2, 2024 06:49 am
WoW Classic Rogue standing in Tirisfal Glades
Screenshot by Dot Esports

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two is upon us. On Feb. 1, Wowhead datamined unique changes to trinkets that could shake up PvP.

Recommended Videos

The datamined PvP trinkets remove all movement-impairing effects and CC from all classes. In WoW Classic, each class had its own unique PvP trinket and would remove only specific types of CC. For example, the Warlock trinket removed fear, charm, and polymorph, but not stun, root, or slow effects, making them weak when facing Rogues. These trinkets can be purchased from PvP vendors in the capital cities of Stormwind and Orgrimmar. 

Players battling in Arena
This would make PvP more dynamic. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This change could make PvP a bit more dynamic because classes will have an easier time dealing with specs that counter them. Some may say this trivializes PvP, but the truth is far from it. You have to learn to utilize these trinkets and find the correct timing. In PvP, it’s all about timing your cooldowns and using your kit to the best of your ability. This is just a neat quality-of-life change that could make PvPing more competitive.

Bear in mind this is only a datamined change, just like caster gear from dungeons getting buffed; there’s no guarantee this will make it to the live version when phase two releases on Feb. 8. The features confirmed features are the Gnomeregan raid, Blood Moon PvP event, and more Runes for all classes. Datamined content will only be confirmed once phase two goes live.

related content
Read Article How to get the Pendulum of Doom rare axe in WoW Classic
Warrior swinging an axe in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get the Pendulum of Doom rare axe in WoW Classic
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 1, 2024
Read Article How to craft Shadow Oil in WoW Classic
Raid boss Lady Sarevess in WoW SoD
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to craft Shadow Oil in WoW Classic
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 1, 2024
Read Article All Legendary items in WoW Dragonflight
Augmentation Evoker casting a spell.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
All Legendary items in WoW Dragonflight
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 1, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: All profession changes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase 2
Alchemy store in WoW filled with vials and potions
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: All profession changes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase 2
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Tired of questing in WoW Season of Discovery? This phase 2 item boosts XP gain when you take a break
A Troll talking in Orgrimmar in Classic World of Warcraft
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Tired of questing in WoW Season of Discovery? This phase 2 item boosts XP gain when you take a break
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get the Pendulum of Doom rare axe in WoW Classic
Warrior swinging an axe in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get the Pendulum of Doom rare axe in WoW Classic
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 1, 2024
Read Article How to craft Shadow Oil in WoW Classic
Raid boss Lady Sarevess in WoW SoD
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to craft Shadow Oil in WoW Classic
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 1, 2024
Read Article All Legendary items in WoW Dragonflight
Augmentation Evoker casting a spell.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
All Legendary items in WoW Dragonflight
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 1, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: All profession changes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase 2
Alchemy store in WoW filled with vials and potions
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: All profession changes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase 2
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Tired of questing in WoW Season of Discovery? This phase 2 item boosts XP gain when you take a break
A Troll talking in Orgrimmar in Classic World of Warcraft
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Tired of questing in WoW Season of Discovery? This phase 2 item boosts XP gain when you take a break
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 1, 2024

Author

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.