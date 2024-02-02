WoW Season of Discovery datamine suggests an exciting PvP change is coming

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two is upon us. On Feb. 1, Wowhead datamined unique changes to trinkets that could shake up PvP.

The datamined PvP trinkets remove all movement-impairing effects and CC from all classes. In WoW Classic, each class had its own unique PvP trinket and would remove only specific types of CC. For example, the Warlock trinket removed fear, charm, and polymorph, but not stun, root, or slow effects, making them weak when facing Rogues. These trinkets can be purchased from PvP vendors in the capital cities of Stormwind and Orgrimmar.

This would make PvP more dynamic. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This change could make PvP a bit more dynamic because classes will have an easier time dealing with specs that counter them. Some may say this trivializes PvP, but the truth is far from it. You have to learn to utilize these trinkets and find the correct timing. In PvP, it’s all about timing your cooldowns and using your kit to the best of your ability. This is just a neat quality-of-life change that could make PvPing more competitive.

Bear in mind this is only a datamined change, just like caster gear from dungeons getting buffed; there’s no guarantee this will make it to the live version when phase two releases on Feb. 8. The features confirmed features are the Gnomeregan raid, Blood Moon PvP event, and more Runes for all classes. Datamined content will only be confirmed once phase two goes live.