WoW players still can’t believe Dragonflight is missing this dream feature

Blizzard really tried making World of Warcraft Dragonflight an expansion that would reel players back in, but the fanbase can’t get over this one missing feature.

In an Oct. 22 post on WoW’s subreddit, DanielThGuitarMaster said what all players were thinking—there isn’t a single good reason why Dracthyr Evokers can’t fly.

“Seriously, Druids exist, and Worgens have Running Wild, give me one good reason Dracthyr need a mount to fly when they can clearly fly in the lore,” Daniel explained in their rant.

Dracthyr Evokers have a ton of racial abilities that are really close to being flying but not quite. For example, they have Glide that reduces their falling speed, and Soar that launches them in the air. The important difference is that both of these abilities have a cooldown, and Dracthyr can’t just spread their wings and fly away. Instead, they have to use a regular flying or a Dragonriding mount to reach the skies.

Dracthyr can only use Soar for a short time. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Looking at lore and promotional images, it’s clear that Dracthyr have the ability to fly, but Blizzard apparently doesn’t like seeing them soaring the skies.

On a similar note, players have also complained about the transmog appearance of Dracthyrs, and how you can only use transmogs out of combat. Normally, you’re stuck wearing the same old gear you’ve chosen during the character creation screen. With so many available cosmetic options in 2023, it’s just silly not that you can’t change your appearance whenever you like.

I wish I could say there’s hope for Dracthyr Evokers in Patch 10.2, but they had their moment under the spotlight in Patch 10.1 and 10.1.5, when Blizzard released a Legendary weapon and third Evoker spec, Augmentation.

