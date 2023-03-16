WoW players now have an easy way to find out their most optimal Mythic+ dungeons to run

Selecting the right World of Warcraft Mythic+ dungeon to run can be a challenging and time-consuming process. With various factors to consider, the decision-making process can be overwhelming. But a website made by a community member aims to solve this issue for good.

Released in 2022, whatkeyshouldirun.com looks to help players find the best dungeons to run for the highest rating possible per completed dungeon.

Screengrab via whatkeyshouldirun.com

Upon opening the website, players will be greeted with a simple interface requiring only a few details. To use whatkeyshouldirun.com, fans must choose their region and enter the name of their realm and characters while choosing their key level limit. Clicking on “calculate” will trigger a search via Raider.IO, a WoW Mythic+ and Raid Progression site.

When the search is complete, WoW players will be presented with the optimal key to complete for their unique circumstances. As you obtain and complete keys, you’ll need to rerun the algorithm to ensure your key completion path stays as optimal as possible.

While this is a process that players can complete by themselves via checking their available options inside WoW, nothing beats the ease of an external tool that completes the process automatically.

This algorithm saves players time, ensuring they get the most out of their gaming sessions. WoW fans who are short on time will hardly ever want to roam around the world, planning their next move, unless they’re new to the game. In that case, there will be lots to discover for the first time that will showcase the decades-old WoW magic that keeps players coming back for more with each new expansion.