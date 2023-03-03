WoW players have a neat solution to stop Tangled Dreamweavers going to waste

If you bought a Heroic or Epic edition of Dragonflight, you received a stunningly beautiful Tangled Dreamweaver flying mount. Unfortunately, the mount is utterly useless on the Dragon Isles as you can only fly across the Broodlands on your Dragonriding mount, but World of Warcraft players have an idea of how to stop this mount from going to waste.

Noticing that their mount collection is just gathering this at this point, WoW players thought of a solution for how to put the Tangled Dreamweaver to good use. In a post on WoW’s subreddit yesterday, one player suggested Tangled Dreamweaver becomes a full transformation option for the Highland Drake.

This means that you could, once you obtain this appearance, transform your Dragonriding drake into Tangled Dreamweaver and you can use it to conquer the skies of the Dragon Isles. The full transformation would essentially function like PvP full transformation for the Highland Drake or Embodiment of the Storm-Eater as your Dragonriding drake assumes a completely new appearance that can’t be further customized.

Other players pitched in saying that this would also be a great opportunity to include additional full transformations using the old mounts. Players would be happy to see Frostbrood Proto-Wyrm, Infinite Pirate Dragon, and slyvern mounts as options for full Dragonriding drake customizations.

If Blizzard accepts this idea, we might not see this any time before the beginning of season two since Patch 10.0.7 is too close to the release with the speculated release date early in April.