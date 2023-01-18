WoW players finally get what they want as Blizzard nerfs 2 overtuned Dragonflight dungeons

It’s weekly reset time, which in minds of World of Warcraft players means new Mythic+ dungeon affixes, sweet loot from the Great Vault, and a clean slate. For Blizzard Entertainment this means more balancing, hotfixes, and new weekly events.

This week in WoW, we have the honor of playing with Explosive Mythic+ affix and the devs are preemptively changing the interaction between the lasher mobs in Algeth’ar Academy and this incredibly fun affix. After weeks of ignoring players’ cries about the damage of trash mobs in the upper ring of Ruby Life Pools, Blizzard has heard our prayers and is nerfing it.

Another treat of the Jan. 17 hotfix is heavy nerfs to the Azure Vault, especially nerfs to the last two bosses of the dungeon.

So, as you rub your hands and excitedly wait for your DPS to miss all Explosives this week in Mythic+ dungeons, here’s the rundown of all tweaks shipped on Jan. 17.

Dungeons and raid balancing

Vault of the Incarnates

Fixed an issue where the damage zone visual for Stonebreaking Leap from Quarry Stonebreakers sometimes did not match the actual damage location.

Mythic+

Algeth’ar Academy

Overgrown Ancient

Explosive Affix – Hungry Lashers no longer spawn Explosive Orbs.

Azure Vaults

Arcane Fury’s Piercing Shards impact damage reduced by 30 percent.

Unstable Curator’s Forbidden Knowledge cooldown increased.

Arcane Construct health reduced by 25 percent.

Crystal Thrasher no longer use Splintering Shards.

Nullmagic Hornswog health reduced by 15 percent.

Telash Greywing

Telash Greywing health reduced by 10 percent.

There is now a two-second delay before players take damage from Frozen Ground after Frost Bomb.

Umbrelskul

Umbrelskul’s health reduced by 15 percent.

Oppressive Miasma now reduces movement speed by 6 percent per stack (was seven percent).

Ruby Life Pools

Reduced the damage of Primalist Cindweaever’s Cinderbolt by 50 percent.

Reduced the periodic damage of Thunderhead’s Rolling Thunder by 30 percent.

Reduced the damage of Flamegullet’s Molten Blood by 25 percent.

Reduced the periodic damage of Blazebound Destroyer’s Inferno by 25 percent.

Melidrussa Chillworn

Explosive Affix – Infused Whelps no longer spawn Explosive Orbs.

Kokia Blazehoof

Increased the cast time of Blazebound Firestorm’s Roaring Blaze to three seconds (was two seconds).

Kyrakka and Erkhart Stormvein

Reduced the periodic damage of Kyrakka’s Inferno Core by 20 percent.

Reduced the damage of Erkhart Stormvein’s Interrupting Cloudburst by 30 percent.

Quests