WoW players decisively agree on the direction Blizzard should take with next expansion

After two long years of trying to pinpoint the Jailer’s intentions and understand the thin line between life and death in Shadowlands, Dragonflight toned down the themes of grand-scale comic wars and returned us to Azeroth. The dragon-themed World of Warcraft expansion, which is still in its infancy, shows promise to be one of the best expansions in the last six years of the game. But fans are already looking to the future and have ideas about what the next expansion should look like.

With Dragonflight, WoW has returned to its roots by livening up the open world, bringing back old races like Tuskarr and Centaurs, and continuing the tradition of tier sets. Although we moved on from atrocious events from Legion and Battle for Azeroth, Azeroth didn’t.

In a Reddit thread on Jan 29, fans proposed WoW’s next expansion focal point should be the restoration of the planet.

Similar to Cataclysm, this expansion would entirely revamp the world, from NPC models to even lore itself that took a wrong turn during Shadowlands. Players also agree the old world is teeming with content and stunning zones that are left desolate after the respective expansion comes to an end. What’s more, players agree they’d love to see WoW 2.0, which would officially mark the beginning of a new era inside the game and would help us leave behind traumatizing memories like Arthas Menethil becoming 20 Anima.

Generally speaking, the idea of finally dealing with incongruities between timelines where you can see four different Warchiefs depending on the expansion you’re in, removing a big sword from Silithus, and clearing Undercity would move WoW in the direction fans really want to see come to life. But bear in mind this content didn’t come to be overnight and the devs had been developing it for years, so it would, realistically, take years to fully revamp.